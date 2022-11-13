Ukrainians and Iranians rally together in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A joint Iranian and Ukrainian rally was held in Balboa Park on Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds marched together with signs held high and a unified message echoing throughout Balboa Park.

“Today we unite our energy, our forces. We send this message: that we will not tolerate tyranny,” said Svitlana Radulovic.

Members from both communities took turns speaking and performing songs to show their support.

“It’s all about being together – not only just Iranians, but the people of the world including the Ukrainians who are going through these atrocities,” said Shauheen Kamali.

“As someone who survived the first Iranian revolution as a child… the difference is we felt so isolated,” shared Shauheen Bibi Kasrai, who helped organize the joint demonstration.

Kasrai says that when individuals in either nation see this kind of support from places like San Diego on social media, it brings encouragement and hope.