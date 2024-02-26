Ukrainian woman recounts Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Saturday marked two years since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Dozens of people honored Ukraine’s bravery in this war at the Central Library Downtown. They watched three hours of performances celebrating Ukrainian culture and traditions.

While also mourning friends and family members who died fighting in the war against Russia. Liliia Derkach stood among them with her partner, remembering her life in Ukraine’s capitol city of Kiev.

“I never thought id be in this situation where you have to leave behind your life and worry about your family all the time,” Derkach said.

Derkach says she was there exactly two years ago when Russia launched it’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“There was a panic in the city people didn’t know what to do," Derkach said. "All the gas stations were full. It was a really scary day. Ill never forget that.”

Derkach and her partner immediately went to Moldova and Romania to work with local humanitarian aid groups helping refugees along the border. In December, the couple moved to San Diego out of concern for their safety, but Derkach said her heart is still in Ukraine.

“I think how can I support. My friends are there. Everyone I was in school with are on the frontlines," Derkach said. "The boys I was in class with, they’re all wearing military uniforms. It’s not like they were prepared to hold a gun. This is not an experience I would wish on anyone.”

The House of Ukraine and Shield of Freedom organized Saturday's event. They say any money they receive through donations will go to the Ukrainian war effort.

“If they can pray for us and help as much as they can, that’s already a big deal for us,” Derkach said.