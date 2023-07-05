Ukrainian refugees walk in Coronado's Fourth of July parade

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This year, a group of Ukrainian refugees walked in the annual Fourth of July parade in Coronado.

The group – carrying both Ukrainian and American flags – received a warm welcome from the crowd.

“I have goosebumps. It’s so amazing to feel support,” said Krystsina Shchelkunova, who helped organize the group.

She shared that many of the Ukrainian kids who participated on Tuesday have fled the war with their families.

“We are so thankful to America. I think it’s very important for everyone to feel this freedom,” added Ella Popenko who is now living in San Diego with a host family.