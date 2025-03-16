UCSD, SDSU men and women headed to March Madness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State and UC San Diego's men's and women's basketball teams are headed to March Madness, and for the Tritons, it's the first time ever.

On Saturday UCSD won the Big West Conference Tournament, guaranteeing them a berth in the men's NCAA Tournament.

SDSU didn't win the Mountain West tournament but they were selected on Sunday alongside the men from UCSD.

The Tritons are a 12-seed and will play No. 5 seed Michigan, the Big Ten conference tournament winners.

The Aztecs will play North Carolina in a play-in game on Tuesday to be the 11-seed and face 6-seed Ole Miss.

Both teams are in the South region, which was the first part of the bracket unveiled during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show.

The SDSU women's team won their conference tournament championship game in a triple-overtime thriller last week, earning a spot in the Women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in over a decade.

And the UCSD women's team won their conference tournament as well, making history as the first school to have both it's women's and men's basketball teams make the NCAA Tournament in their first year of eligibility.

The UCSD women were selected for the play-in game against Southern University on Wednesday night. The winner of that game will be the 16-seed and face UCLA in round one of the Womens NCAA Tournament.

The SDSU women are a 14-seed and will play 3-seed LSU.

You can keep up with the rest of both tournaments on NCAA.com