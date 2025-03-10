UCSD Ranks in Top 10 List of Universities Cited in Invention Patents

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — UC San Diego ranked eighth today in the world among higher learning institutions cited in patents for new inventions, according to rankings compiled by analytics company Clarivate.

UCSD's recognition on Clarivate's Top 50 Universities Powering Global Innovation list stems from over 2,500 citations of its academic papers on patents submitted by leading technology research and innovation organizations worldwide. The organizations that cited papers from UCSD and other schools made Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators List, have filed more than 500 inventions since 2000 and have been granted patents for more than 100 unique inventions over the period from 2018 to 2022, according to Clarivate.

UCSD was the third highest ranked among U.S. public institutions on the Powering Global Innovation list. It was also only one of two University of California schools in the top 10, with UC Berkeley ranking fourth.

"UC San Diego's ranking as one of the world's leading universities in translating academic research into patented innovations is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering groundbreaking ideas," said UCSD Vice Chancellor for Research and Innovation Corinne Peek-Asa. "This achievement underscores the critical role of academic institutions in shaping the future of industries worldwide. By facilitating collaboration between researchers and industry leaders, we ensure that these innovations don't just stay in the lab, but reach the market, impacting society on a global scale."

Last year, UCSD also ranked in the top 10 of Clarivate's list of highly cited researchers. UC San Diego received 56 recognitions on the list, which highlights researchers who "have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their field(s) of research" and have authored papers that rank in the top 1% of citations for their fields and publication year, according to Clarivate.

