UCSD professor Renee Bowen to join Biden Administration as economic adviser

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Renee Bowen, the Pastor Faculty Fellow at UC San Diego's School of Global Policy and Strategy and the Department of Economics, has been selected to serve in President Joe Biden's administration as the senior economist for trade with the Council of Economic Advisers, it was announced Thursday.

The professor of economics and director of the Center for Commerce and Diplomacy will share her expertise with the administration, focusing on international economic matters and coordinating with other agencies, including the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, National Security Council and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S.

"I am extremely excited to serve in the Biden administration by providing expertise on economic policy based on data, research and evidence," Bowen said. "I look forward to creating more opportunities to bridge the worlds of policymaking and academia to help build a better future for the United States and the world."

For the past year, Bowen has served on Gov. Gavin Newsom's Council of Economic Advisors, where she advised the governor and California's Department of Finance director Keely Martin Bosler on economic issues.

"Dr. Bowen's ongoing research on political economy, microeconomic theory and international trade is widely valued in public-policy decision making at the highest levels," said UCSD Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. "Her experience in governance including advising California's leaders on the complexities of global economic policy will be a tremendous asset to the Biden administration and to our nation."

Bowen will focus on trade and its national and international impacts, including its influence on supply chains, wages, and prices. The appointment is for one year.

She has previously worked as a consultant at the World Bank on international trade policy for Sub-Saharan Africa and was an investment banking analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities.

Bowen said that upon her return, she will be able to provide UCSD with important experience on the role scholarly research plays at the federal policymaking level.

In Bowen's absence, Lawrence Broz, associate professor of political science and associate director of CCD, will serve as the interim director of the center with the assistance of Fabienne Perlov, the center's new project director. Perlov most recently served as the executive director of the San Diego Diplomacy Council.

Originally from Kingston, Jamaica, Bowen earned a civil engineering degree at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before discovering a passion for economics during her time on Wall Street at JPMorgan Chase. She then earned master's and doctoral degrees in the field from Georgetown University.

She was at Stanford University before joining the faculty at UCSD's School of Global Policy and Strategy.