UCSD Health pays nearly $3M to resolve allegations of unneeded genetic testing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - UC San Diego Health has paid nearly $3 million to resolve allegations that it ordered unnecessary genetic testing over the course of nearly four years, which was reimbursed by Medicare, the Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The settlement, which contains no determination of liability, stems from allegations that UCSD Health ordered and submitted referrals for medically unnecessary testing between December 2015 to October 2019, in violation of the False Claims Act.

The tests, which were performed by CQuentia Arkansas Labs, CQuentia NGS and Total Diagnostic II, led to false claims being submitted to Medicare for payment, according to the DOJ.

"Hospitals are the gatekeepers for medical care and are expected to ensure that all services performed at their direction, including genetic tests, are medically appropriate," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton for the Justice Department's Civil Division.