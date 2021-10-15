UC San Diego sees highest-ever enrollment since opening

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - UC San Diego has always been a popular choice among students, and their latest numbers show exactly that. This fall, the university's enrollment hit 42,875, the highest number the university has seen since its opening.

Gina Greenhause, a college consultant, said it could be seen as a positive and a negative.

"It's good because the university is accepting more students, but a large student body will also have an impact on student life," she said. "The question is what will life be like on campus. What will the experience of life be for students? They'll have to think, well, they be happy on an overcrowded campus?"

UCSD is already dealing with that when it comes to student housing. Though there are a limited number of spaces, the University's Chancellor Pradeep Khosla said a lot of that has to do with COVID-19 protocols that were put in place to help minimize the number of people in an area. They are working to fix the housing crunch with the construction of a new facility.

"We do have to manage our growth because we need to build infrastructure to manage our growth," Khosla said. "And what's happened is we have built infrastructure in nearly two decades."

Greenhause said the bottom line is that if someone wants to go to UCSD apply, but they should always keep their options open.

ABC10News reached out to UC San Diego for comment about the enrollment numbers and is waiting to hear back.