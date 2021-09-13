UC San Diego among top public colleges in US, new report shows

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- UC San Diego is among the top 10 public universities in the nation, according to a new report published Monday.

The list for 2022 was compiled by U.S. News and World Report, which some consider to be the global authority on education rankings.

When it comes to the best public colleges in the U.S., the news organization placed UC San Diego eighth on the list. The school was ranked 34th on the full U.S. News and World Report rankings, which consisted of over 300 public and private U.S. universities.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said, “UC San Diego is an academic powerhouse, consistently recognized as a leading institution by organizations such as U.S. News & World Report. These rankings reflect UC San Diego’s commitment to academic excellence, the efforts of our skilled faculty, and the continued success of our students.”

UCLA topped the public universities list, with UC Berkeley second and the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, third in the rankings.

Click here to view the complete rankings

The UC system had eight campuses land in the top 100 national universities list.

"These rankings underscore the world-class education UC provides," UC President Michael V. Drake said in a statement. "Access, affordability, and excellence remain hallmarks of the University. We are pleased that U.S. News and World Report continues to recognize UC for its achievements."

U.S. News & World Report ranks colleges based on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention rates, undergraduate academic reputation, faculty resources, and financial resources, among other factors.

City News Service contributed to this report