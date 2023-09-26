Uber enters partnership with Los Angeles Yellow Cab

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Uber and Los Angeles Yellow Cab are entering a new kind of ride-sharing arrangement, forming a partnership to service customers, it was announced Tuesday.

The multi-year partnership is part of a larger agreement between Uber and major taxi operations in Southern California.

"Taxi drivers will gain access to Uber trip referrals, providing them with more earnings opportunities, cities will get less empty miles driven, and riders will have faster pickups," Uber said in a statement.

Uber will combine operations with Los Angeles Yellow Cab's five taxi fleets servicing Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Uber because it's a clear win-win for drivers and riders," William Rouse, CEO of the taxi operations, told KTLA.

There are similar taxi partnerships operating in San Francisco and New York City.

An analysis conducted by Uber shows taxi drivers who provided Uber trips in the second quarter of 2023 earned an average of $1,767 per month from those trips and earned 23.8% more on average than taxi drivers who did not provide Uber trips, KABC is reporting.

"Uber's ride referrals are going to help fill in our slower times and keep the drivers busy making money. Drivers are going to benefit from this partnership for a long time to come," Yellow Cab of Los Angeles board member and long-time owner-operator Aydin Kavak told KTLA.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.