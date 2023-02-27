U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments against student loan forgiveness

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Supreme court will hear arguments against Biden’s loan forgiveness plan Tuesday. There are 43 million eligible student loan borrowers anxiously awaiting the Court's decision. One of those borrowers is Emmerson Albright.

“It's really important for us to be able to move forward with our lives,” Albright said.

She’s a student at the University of California San Diego with around $10,000 in student loans. On average, students who graduate with their bachelor’s from UCSD owe $16,500 in loans.

“I think a lot of the students I’m surrounded by are also from middle class low income communities,” Albright said.

Albright has already applied for loan forgiveness through President Biden’s plan.

“It would definitely help me start off my career on the right foot,” Albright said.

The plan is now up against two lawsuits headed to the Supreme Court this week. One filed by borrowers and the other by a group of Republican-led states. They argue that the President's plan is an illegal abuse of power and is unfair to some borrowers.

“I’m just ready to hear the outcome, waiting to see if it’s in our favor or not,” said Shannarai Diaz, a student at Grossmont College.

Diaz is also eligible for the plan. She says it would change the lives of her two children.

“Both my kids are active in sports," Diaz said. "Being able to spend my money towards those things and spending time as a family and doing outside activities versus screen time would be amazing.”

The latest Quinnipiac poll shows a majority of Americans support the student loan forgiveness plan. But the decision now lies in the nation’s highest court.

“If society is expecting people to be lawyers and doctors in this world, education is the foundation of that," Albright said.

It’s still unclear how the Supreme Court will rule in this case. Meanwhile, advocacy groups want the Biden administration to start drafting a backup plan.