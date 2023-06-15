U.S. Sailor pronounced brain dead after carjacking in Coronado

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — The 18-year-old man arrested for a carjacking that left a sailor brain dead answered to charges in court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Ricardo Vazquez Gongora was high and drunk when he stole Eddie Doster's car Sunday morning.

Foster was delivering packages and jumped on the roof of the car to stop the theft. The car crashed and Foster was launched from the roof.

Foster's mother spoke to ABC 10News and said she wishes she could take his place.

"Losing him, it just ripped my heart out. When I got the message that he got pronounced I about died. I wanted to take his place. I begged god to let me take his place," said Diana Medlen, Foster's mother.

Medlen's bond with her son Eddie was ripped from her Sunday morning in Coronado.

"I hope you know that you took somebody that is so special and so dedicated with your little scheme of taking a car," she said.

Foster jumped on the hood of the car while the suspect tried to get away. Foster was found nearby the car that crashed into a toll structure.

The suspect now faces multiple charges and prosecutors expect to add a homicide charge before his trial begins.

"He jumped on that car because he felt that car was the only way to do his jobs to be able to support his family," said Medlan.

Foster's mom said delivering packages for Amazon was his second job. Eddie also served in the Navy.

The family man enlisted three years ago, at the age of 30, because he felt it was the best way to support his four kids.

"They're taking it very hard. The little one doesn't know what's going on, but he will eventually," said Medlen.

Medlen has mixed feelings about leaving a message for the suspect.

"I hope you know what good of a man that you took and I'm sorry that you gave your life too," she said.

Foster's final wish was to help others by donating his organs. Life Sharing awarded him a medal for sharing his life with others.