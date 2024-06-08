US Police and Fire Championships begin in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s not just about winning at the U.S. Police and Fire Championships. In fact, it's about camaraderie and ensuring first responders take care of their physical and mental health.

The games kicked off Saturday with cornhole and track and field events.

“It’s almost like a family reunion every year— we get to catch up. We use this time to be like, 'Oh wow! What have you been doing? What’s new with your department? What’s new with your career?'," said Elizabeth Finnegan, who works for a fire department in Ohio.

Finnegan has attended every championship since 2018.

“2022 was a very surprising and crazy year because I dislocated my knee in the long jump," she said.

Despite the injury, she made a comeback the following year, performing so well that she qualified for the World Games. Finnegan plans to return to the World Games again this year.

“I plan to be in Alabama next year. I plan to compete, hopefully, with my new canine ... Norbury. He’s an explosive detection canine," she said.

Success stories like Finnegan’s date back nearly 60 years when San Diego Police Sergeant Duke Nyhus came up with the idea for the championships.

“In my heart, I really think Duke would be really, really happy. He’s looking down on us and he’s really excited that the games are kicking off,” Finnegan said.

The games will continue for the next 10 days, and it's not too late to sign up.