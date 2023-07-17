U.S. Coast Guard seized an estimated $158 million in drugs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The U.S. Coast Guard is making sure millions of dollars in drugs never make it to our San Diego streets.

Crews intercepted an estimated $158 million of cocaine and marijuana being transported along the coast.

Monday morning crews offloaded 11,600 pounds of cocaine and 5,500 pounds of marijuana from the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast.

The drugs were seized during counter-narcotics patrols in the eastern Pacific Ocean. This happened between May and July.

During Monday’s press conference, Lt. Cecelia Hosley says at least 14 individuals were detained during the seizures. “Those individuals were turned over to the DEA for processing,” says Hosley.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Steadfast, Vigilant, and Mohawk were all a part of the operation.

Since commissioning in 1968, U.S.C.G.C Steadfast has completed over 340 search and rescue cases, intercepted over 1.6 million pounds of marijuana, and 75,000 pounds of cocaine, and seized over 80 vessels.