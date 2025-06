LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted 11 Mexican nationals aboard a vessel approximately 22 miles west of La Jolla on Saturday, the agency said today.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, authorities located a 20-foot cabin crusier boat traveling with no navigational lights and multiple people onboard.

All were transferred to the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol at Ballast Point, Saturday afternoon.

