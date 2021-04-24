Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two wounded in San Diego skate park shooting

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
san diego police sdpd response
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 09:42:10-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men were hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life- threatening gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting at a skate park in the Cherokee Point area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Park De La Cruz in the 3600 block of 38th Street, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

A black sedan pulled up and the suspect got out of the car and asked a group of men in the park where they were from. The first victim, 31 years old, said he was from East San Diego and the suspect shot him three times in the chest, Buttle said.

The group ran off and the suspect fired at the fleeing men, striking a 25-year-old man in his right leg, Buttle said.

Both men were taken to a hospital.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO LEARN MORE