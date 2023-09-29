Watch Now
Two women crossing street in La Jolla hit by car, seriously injured

Posted at 10:19 AM, Sep 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-29 13:19:58-04

LA JOLLA, Calif. (CNS) - Two women were hospitalized Friday -- one with a fractured pelvis and a brain bleed -- after they were struck by a compact car in La Jolla.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 8:24 p.m. Thursday to the 8700 block of Gilman Drive where they learned a 44-year-old woman was driving a red 2017 Toyota iM south on Gilman Drive when 73- and 49- year- old pedestrians walked from the west curb of Gilman Avenue, stepped in front of the car and were struck, said Officer Robert Heims.

One pedestrian sustained a fractured pelvis and a brain bleed and the second pedestrian sustained injuries to her left leg and complained of pain in her back. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the collision, Heims said.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
