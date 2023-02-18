Watch Now
Two popular University Heights businesses broken into, suspects at large

Surveillance video shows a group of four people smashing the doors to Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream on Park Boulevard. San Diego Police are searching for leads.
Surveillance video of a break in at Pop Pie Co. shows a suspect smashing what appears to be a safe.
Posted at 4:47 PM, Feb 17, 2023
SAN DIEGO — The doors to Pop Pie Co. and Stella Jean's Ice Cream in University Heights are boarded up after both businesses were broken into early on Thursday morning.

"It's just surprising cause this is like a good spot in the community," said one customer at Pop Pie Co. on Friday afternoon.

The business posted surveillance footage on Instagram of the break in happening at 2:52 a.m. on February 16.

In the post, the business asks "If you recognize anyone in these videos, please send us a private message."

"This area doesn't really get a lot of vandalization. It does, but not like to this point," said another frequent customer, Watson Visuwan.

The San Diego Police Department says "Detectives and officers are still in the process of locating witnesses, collecting video, and working to develop any leads."

Despite the incident, both businesses were busy on Friday afternoon.

"You have the support of the neighborhood already, you know you already have our stomachs," said Visuwan, encouraging the owners to stay positive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or crime stoppers at (619) 235-8477.

