Two people injured in bus crash on SR-163 in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a bus crashed on State Route 163 southbound.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, crews responded to reports that the bus had crashed into the right-hand shoulder of the highway around 9:02 a.m.

Officials with SDFD say crews were able to open the bus door and access the bus driver and passengers around 9:17 a.m. They say crews had to perform CPR on one person before taking them to a hospital in the area, and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.