Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people injured in bus crash on SR-163 in San Diego

SR-163 BUS CRASH.png
KGTV
SR-163 BUS CRASH.png
Posted

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two people were injured Tuesday morning after a bus crashed on State Route 163 southbound.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, crews responded to reports that the bus had crashed into the right-hand shoulder of the highway around 9:02 a.m.

Officials with SDFD say crews were able to open the bus door and access the bus driver and passengers around 9:17 a.m. They say crews had to perform CPR on one person before taking them to a hospital in the area, and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!