Two people displaced in Fallbrook home patio fire

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Two people were displaced after a fire burned on their patio Saturday, fire officials said.

The fire in the 700 block of Jericho Drive was reported at 6:20 a.m. Saturday and fully under control by 6:47 a.m., said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The blaze began on an outside patio and extended into an enclosed patio but did not extend into the home, the captain said.

There was extensive smoke damage to the home and two people who were displaced were helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

