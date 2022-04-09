Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two people displaced in Fallbrook home patio fire

Fire text
File photo
Fire text
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-09 15:26:08-04

FALLBROOK (CNS) - Two people were displaced after a fire burned on their patio Saturday, fire officials said.

The fire in the 700 block of Jericho Drive was reported at 6:20 a.m. Saturday and fully under control by 6:47 a.m., said Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

The blaze began on an outside patio and extended into an enclosed patio but did not extend into the home, the captain said.

There was extensive smoke damage to the home and two people who were displaced were helped by the American Red Cross.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!