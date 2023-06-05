Two North County water districts look to part ways with San Diego Water Authority

FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) — An effort is underway in North County to help customers save money on their water bills, according to the Fallbrook Public Utility District.

A vote on Monday will determine whether Fallbrook and Rainbow have the opportunity to switch water providers from the San Diego Water Authority to the Eastern Municipal Water District.

According to Fallbrook PUD, the move would save Fallbrook and Rainbow an estimated $7.6 million a year, collectively.

​"The price of water has become unsustainable," says Noelle Denke, the Fallbrook PUD public information officer.

Denke says over the last 10 years, Fallbrook has lost about 10,000 acres of groves in a town built on farming — specifically avocado farming.

"Agriculture is critical to our economy here in Fallbrook," she says.

However, the San Diego Water Authority opposes the proposal.

"A yes vote for detachment is a yes vote to increase water rates for three million people in San Diego County. Fallbrook and Rainbow collectively represent 56,000 people," Nick Serrano says, the Vice Chair of the authority.

The vote will take place during the LAFCO meeting at 8 a.m. Monday in the County Administration Building.