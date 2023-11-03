Two new projects aim to alleviate air pollution, traffic along Harbor Drive

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Two new projects are in the works to improve traffic and air quality along Harbor Drive through Barrio Logan and National City.

The first proposed project is a trucks-only lane that will be constructed on Harbor drive spanning 5.5 miles from Park Blvd. near Petco Park to Civic Center Drive in National City.

“What this truck-only lane is going to do is encourage truck traffic to stay in the truck-only lanes,” explained Jose Luis Robles, Project Manager, District 11.

Robles says this lane would not only speed traffic up, but also reduce pollution cause by trucks idling.

The second project is a bridge that would connect two Navy campuses on either side of Harbor Drive – reducing Naval traffic on the road.

The bridge is expected to cost about $106 million and the trucks-only lane: about $175 million. The project will be covered in part, by state and federal funds.

If everything goes according to plan, the two projects could be completed by 2030.