Two more boat owners in trouble with SDPD after using 'GetMyBoat' rental app

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two more local boat owners say using a popular rental app called 'GetMyBoat' got them in trouble with the San Diego Police Department.

ABC 10News first brought you this story last week after a boat owner was given a citation and his boat impounded for using the app on Mission Bay.

Tyler Dlugolecki and Kevin Powers, the owners of ‘WonderBoat,’ say the same thing happened to them.

“They showed up with three patrol cars, lifeguard boats and towed it. So we’re talking about at least a dozen or 15 city payroll people being there,” said Powers.

Dlugolecki and Powers say they started ‘WonderBoat’ as a business together a few years ago.

“We were laid off during COVID and we saw an opening in the market for something a little more imaginative on Mission Bay,” said Dlugolecki.

WonderBoat is a shimmering blush boat decked out with fun features for guests on board.

Dlugolecki and Powers say they had been using the popular hourly rental app GetMyBoat to take small groups of people out on the bay. However, last month, they say SDPD set them up by making a reservation through the app. When they arrived, police issued them a citation and impounded their boat.

Since then, they say police have trailed their boat on the bay even without groups on board.

“I go into a cove…they’re there. I go up the beach…they’re there. It makes me feel like I’m not allowed on the bay. I’m just getting constantly harassed,” said Powers.

SDPD says it’s all part of a crackdown on illegal boat rentals. To rent legally, SDPD says boaters must, “Have registered with the City of San Diego and have the appropriate business license, insurance and proof of maintenance and safety compliance.”

But Dlugolecki and Powers say it’s not that simple. They say when they reached out to the city to obtain the appropriate licensing, they were told in an email that: “Mission Bay is at its capacity and they no longer will approve new aquatic subleases.”

Dlugolecki says it’s a policy that prevents any new rental companies from breaking into the business on Mission Bay.

“We feel it’s a little anti-competitive because it does benefit the master leaseholders. In this case, the legacy players that have been able to operate on the bay for decades,” he said.

Dlugolecki added they have no problem abiding by the rules: “We’re trying to do something innovative and fun while also still being safe.”

They just hope there’s a way to compromise with the city.

“All we’re asking for...is to create a legal avenue that we can operate under city rules,” said Powers.