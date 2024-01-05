Two migrant camps cleared along US-Mexico border in Jacumba

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In Jacumba, two recently filled camps with hundreds of migrants have been cleared for now.

While no migrants were seen camping out on Thursday afternoon, several tents, tarps and other supplies were scattered across the two areas.

It’s a strikingly different scene than what volunteers saw just weeks ago.

“This camp was flooded with people, like, almost more than we could count,” said James Stout, a volunteer in Jacumba.

Stout has been working alongside others to provide food, tents and winter supplies to migrants camped out along the border as they wait to be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

“In the rain when it's in the thirties, it’s a miserable, miserable way to be,” said Stout.

Volunteers speculate fewer migrants are crossing now due to the colder temperatures. The slowdown also comes four U.S. border crossings were shut down so CBP agents could address the surge across the southwest border.

Homeland Security officials say Mexico has also increased enforcement.

In the meantime, volunteers say they are working to salvage anything reusable for when the next group arrives, whenever that may be.

“We’ll be here when they come,” said Stout.

CBP says that the migrants encountered in the Jacumba area were taken to nearby CBP processing facilities, including one in Otay Mesa. The agency added that processing locations may fluctuate based on need.