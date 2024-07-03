Two juveniles detained, faces firearms-related charges following traffic stop in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV)— Two teenage boys are facing firearms-related charges after San Diego Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop in San Marcos.

A press release from the Sheriff's Department said that on Monday, just after 8:30 p.m., deputies pulled over an SUV for a moving violation near Pico Avenue and Richmar Avenue.

The two 17-year-old juveniles who were inside the SUV ran away from the scene while each throwing a gun. Sheriff's K-9 found the two guns left behind, according to the release. One was privately manufactured, while the other was a ghost gun.

The Sheriff's Department said both juveniles were booked at East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility, where they are facing felony charges of carrying a loaded gun in a public space or street, as well as having a gun without a serial number.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff's Department has not released the identities of the two juveniles.

