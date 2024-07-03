Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two juveniles detained, faces firearms-related charges following traffic stop in San Marcos

San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego County Sheriff's Department
San Diego County sheriff's deputies
Posted at 10:33 PM, Jul 02, 2024

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV)— Two teenage boys are facing firearms-related charges after San Diego Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop in San Marcos.

A press release from the Sheriff's Department said that on Monday, just after 8:30 p.m., deputies pulled over an SUV for a moving violation near Pico Avenue and Richmar Avenue.

The two 17-year-old juveniles who were inside the SUV ran away from the scene while each throwing a gun. Sheriff's K-9 found the two guns left behind, according to the release. One was privately manufactured, while the other was a ghost gun.

The Sheriff's Department said both juveniles were booked at East Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility, where they are facing felony charges of carrying a loaded gun in a public space or street, as well as having a gun without a serial number.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Sheriff's Department has not released the identities of the two juveniles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!