Two injured in Encinitas collision

ENCINITAS (CNS) - Two people are hospitalized today after a two-vehicle collision in Encinatas.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's North Coastal Station responded at 9:55 p.m. Friday to a collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Santa Fe and Lake Drives, the sheriff's department said.

According to preliminary information from the sheriff's department, a 24-year-old man was driving a 2003 Toyota Tacoma east on Santa Fe Drive and continued through the intersection of Lake Drive.

Simultaneously, a 16-year-old girl driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier west on Santa Fe Drive turned south onto Lake Drive in front of the Tacoma on a "Left Turn Yield" green light when the two vehicles collided.

The Tacoma overturned and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with life-threatening injuries and a 23-year-old passenger who was also in the Tacoma was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The use of alcohol or drugs is not believed to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the Frontier remained on scene and was uninjured following the collision.

