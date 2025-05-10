Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two hikers rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

Mission Trails Park
Scott Lagace
Mission Trails Regional Park Lake Murray
Mission Trails Park
Posted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two hikers needed assistance from first responders at Mission Trails Regional Park Saturday, authorities said.

An open-space rescue was reported at 11:37 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue next to the park, which features numerous hiking trails.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a person was feeling faint and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Saturday's warm temperature was a factor, according to the department.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the county's inland region Saturday until 10 p.m., with the high temperature expected to reach 97 degrees.

Twenty-four personnel were called to the rescue for the rescue, including personnel from the cities of El Cajon and La Mesa.

Earlier in the day, the SDFD assisted a man in the park who had fallen, although details about his injury were unavailable.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click For More Stories

Click For More Stories