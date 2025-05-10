Two hikers rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two hikers needed assistance from first responders at Mission Trails Regional Park Saturday, authorities said.

An open-space rescue was reported at 11:37 a.m. at Barker Way and Boulder Lake Avenue next to the park, which features numerous hiking trails.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, a person was feeling faint and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Saturday's warm temperature was a factor, according to the department.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for the county's inland region Saturday until 10 p.m., with the high temperature expected to reach 97 degrees.

Twenty-four personnel were called to the rescue for the rescue, including personnel from the cities of El Cajon and La Mesa.

Earlier in the day, the SDFD assisted a man in the park who had fallen, although details about his injury were unavailable.

