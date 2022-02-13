Two drivers arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a Pacific Beach checkpoint, the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted between 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:10 a.m. Sunday at 2600 Ingraham St.

Of the 867 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 657 vehicles were screened and six drivers were evaluated, according to Officer Anthony Obregon.

Two DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint.

One driver was cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked, and two vehicles were impounded, police said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

