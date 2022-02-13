Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two drivers arrested at Pacific Beach DUI checkpoint

items.[0].image.alt
KGTV
FILE
san diego police lights homicide
Posted at 2:11 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 17:11:22-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a Pacific Beach checkpoint, the San Diego Police Department said Sunday.

The checkpoint was conducted between 9:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:10 a.m. Sunday at 2600 Ingraham St.

Of the 867 vehicles that drove through the checkpoint, 657 vehicles were screened and six drivers were evaluated, according to Officer Anthony Obregon.

Two DUI-alcohol suspects were arrested in or near the checkpoint.

One driver was cited or arrested for operating a vehicle unlicensed or while suspended or revoked, and two vehicles were impounded, police said.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER