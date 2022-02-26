Two drivers arrested at Chula Vista sobriety checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol at a checkpoint, police said Saturday.

Of 1,898 vehicles passing through the checkpoint in the 1000 block of Third Avenue between 6 p.m. and midnight Friday, 789 were screened and three drivers were given field sobriety tests, said Officer Oscar Miranda of the Chula Vista Police Department.

A total of 18 motorists received citations for being unlicensed or having suspended licenses, the officer said.

Three vehicles were impounded.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.