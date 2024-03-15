Watch Now
Two deputies injured after physical altercation in San Marcos

Posted at 9:21 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 00:21:02-04

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — An altercation with a suspect in San Marcos left two deputies injured Thursday afternoon, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

At 6:49 p.m., deputies responded to a call from a suspicious person at 1900 West San Marcos Boulevard. When deputies approached the suspect, a physical altercation broke out, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Deputies attempted to tase the suspect, but the efforts were ineffective. The Sheriff's Department said the deputies were transported, but the extent of their injuries is unknown. They also said the condition of the suspect is unknown.

