Two-Car Crash Kills Two in Lemon Grove On New Year's Day

LEMON GROVE (CNS) — Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash at a Lemon Grove intersection on New Year's Day, authorities said.

The collision was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday near an Oil Changers at 7608 Broadway, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

"The crash that killed two people occurred at the intersection of Broadway and Buena Vista Avenue," Lt. Josh Stone said. "Our traffic units are currently on scene investigating."

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. They were not identified.

One of the vehicles was wrapped around a light pole, Fox5 reported.

Sheriff's deputies were expected to remain on the scene for several hours to investigate the crash and clean up the wreckage, Stone said.

