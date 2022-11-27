TSA: Sunday after Thanksgiving is the busiest travel day of the year

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Many travelers had an early start at the airport on Sunday.

“Especially with the travel how it’s been lately, I’ve been arriving 1.5 - 2 hours early for my flights,” said traveler Roberto Barajas.

Lines were almost out the door at around 6 a.m.

“I usually try to be earlier than most because you never really know,” said traveler Heidi Kang

TSA says in 2019 and 2021, the Sunday after Thanksgiving was the busiest day of the year. Last year, for every 100 people who flew on Thanksgiving day, there were 177 flying out the Sunday after.

“We walked up here, and it was packed like a school of fish, and I was like, this is going to take forever,” said traveler Dwadis Eubanks.

So airport security was ready for the large crowds.

“Long lines, a lot of waiting, but this honestly doesn’t seem that bad. So hopefully there’s no delays for my flights,” said traveler Kayla.

The busy morning calmed down by around 8 a.m., with almost no delays at that time.

“It’s not very crowded at all, and I was expecting delays," said traveler Denise.

And after a beautiful weekend in San Diego, some travelers are already checking flight prices for the next holiday.

“I looked at Christmas flights, winter break, and stuff. It seems to be a lot lower,” Kang said.

