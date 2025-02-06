Trump administration ends 'temporary protected status' for Venezuelans

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — In 2023, when Joe Biden was President, the Department of Homeland Security granted thousands of Venezuelans what’s called "temporary protected status."

Officials at the time said it was not safe for them to go back to Venezuela. But the Trump administration says that is not the case anymore.

"They are very terrified of being sent back to their home country," said Fernando Hernandez.

Hernandez is the principal of Perkins Elementary School in Barrio Logan. He is talking about the 40 or so families from Venezuela, who attend Perkins Elementary.

"Getting deported is one thing. Going back to Venezuela is terrifying because of what they escaped, they did not just escape poverty, they escaped violence," said Hernandez.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a notice Wednesday. It said after several government agencies reviewed the conditions of the Venezuela, the country no longer continues to meet the conditions for the 2023 designation. That designation will be terminated this April.

Hernandez says the families are in the process of seeking asylum and waiting for their court date. The question is will they get one by the time their protection status expires in April.

"It is wait and see. They are all trying to follow the rules and be good citizens right now," said Hernandez.