Truck slams into front yard of El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a pickup truck crashed into the front yard of a home in El Cajon.

At around 2 a.m., a truck was traveling in the area of Greenfield Drive when for unknown reasons it slammed into a retaining wall and a tree in front of a house.

The truck’s driver was able to crawl out from the wreckage, but a passenger was trapped and had to be rescued by responding firefighters.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

No one in the home was injured, but the crash caused severe damage to the front yard and the house’s windows.

ABC 10News learned the driver was being evaluated for a possible DUI.