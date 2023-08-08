Watch Now
Truck reported stolen leads San Diego Police on pursuit

Posted at 11:32 AM, Aug 08, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A police pursuit involving a truck reported stolen in the Midway District ended in the arrest of the driver early Tuesday morning.

San Diego Police received a call at around 2:45 a.m. from a homeowner who said a doorbell camera captured someone stealing a truck with a trailer attached from their property on Meadow Grove Drive.

Responding officers spotted the truck and tried to pull the driver over, but he refused to stop.

At one point during the chase, the truck traveled in the wrong direction on Interstate 5.

The truck lost tires during the pursuit, which caused sparks to fly and eventually forced the driver to stop in the Logan Heights area.

The driver got out of the truck and tried to run, but officers caught up to him and arrested him.

