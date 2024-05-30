Truck overturns on I-8 in Mission Valley, driver killed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man was ejected and died Thursday morning after the truck he was driving crashed on Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m. on westbound I-8 near the Hotel Circle Drive on-ramp, according to CHP officials.

Officials at the scene said the truck was taking the on-ramp when it drove back onto the freeway but rolled over, sliding across lanes before striking the center divider.

The driver — the truck's lone occupant — was thrown from the vehicle, and CHP officials said he was dragged underneath the truck.

Officials confirmed the man died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

The crash and emergency response forced the closure of all westbound lanes in the immediate area through 6 a.m.

All affected lanes and exits were reopened by 6:15 a.m.