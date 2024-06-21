Truck leads chase through north San Diego County, driver arrested after standoff

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was taken into custody after authorities said he led local law enforcement officers on a chase through several cities in north San Diego County Thursday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies spotted a truck driven by a man suspected in an unspecified case and tried to pull him over on Regal Road in Encinitas.

However, the driver refused to stop and sped away, prompting deputies to initiate a pursuit.

The driver led deputies and California Highway Patrol officers south on Interstate 5 into San Diego, and then northbound on I-5 through Del Mar, Encinitas, Solana Beach, and Oceanside.

When the truck reached Oceanside, it drove over spike strips, causing it to roll over and land on its side.

The CHP was forced to close both directions of I-5 near Cassidy Street after the crash due to the driver’s refusal to exit the vehicle.

At around 10 p.m., following a 20-minute standoff, the unidentified man surrendered and was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.