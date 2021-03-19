Truck damages El Cajon businesses in hit-and-run, driver arrested

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence after a hit-and-run crash that damaged at least two businesses in El Cajon.

At around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, El Cajon police were called to 1191 E Main St. in response to a crash involving a Ford pickup truck.

Surveillance footage showed the truck make a U-turn, run over the center median and slam into Precision Tune Auto Care. The truck is then seen backing up and crashing into the El Cajon Cash and Carry Hookah business across the street.

A witness told ABC 10News that he saw the driver climb out of the truck’s passenger side, and then the driver “took off running as soon as his feet hit the ground.”

Police spotted the driver down the street and arrested him on suspicion of being under the influence. No other information on the driver was released by police.

No injuries were reported.