Truck crashes into fire hydrant in National City, causes water geyser

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A pickup truck crashed into a fire hydrant in National City early Friday morning, causing a geyser that sent water at least 50 feet into the air.

Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities said a truck was traveling in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Bay Marina Drive when -- for unknown reasons -- it struck a pole and sheared a hydrant.

The crash impact caused the truck to land on its side.

Water shot at least 50 feet in the air and prompted authorities to shut down the intersection, which is close to Interstate 5.

It took crew more than an hour to shut off the water.

The truck’s driver suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital.