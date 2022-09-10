Tropical Storm Kay rain delays Padres-Dodgers game

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Padres game was delayed 45 minutes on Friday night due to the rain – but that didn’t stop fans from showing up once it started.

Padres and Dodgers fans of all ages showed up to cheer on their team despite the drizzly conditions.

“It was nice tropical rain. It was warm…so it was pleasant,” said one dad who shared he didn’t want to miss an opportunity to bring his kids to another game as the season’s end is near.

While some left early, some trickled in late.

“We had to wait a little bit like about an hour and a half for everything to calm down…finally everything opened up and we’re about to have a good time finally,” said Ubaldo Bermudez, a Dodgers Fan.

Some families said they even appreciated the weather as it meant less crowds and more space.

“We eased in and out with parking. They got us in and out… it was a beautiful, great time,” said a Padres fan.