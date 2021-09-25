Trinity Place opens in Grantville housing formerly homeless seniors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An affordable housing complex for seniors, including those with chronic physical illnesses and mental health conditions, opened Friday in the Grantville area.

Trinity Place, built by Wakeland Housing and Development Corporation, was designed for formerly homeless seniors with chronic health issues. Residents will have access to social and medical services that promote health, housing stability and their overall well-being, county officials said.

Of the 73 apartments, 18 are dedicated permanent supportive housing units serving seniors 55 and older experiencing homelessness and mental health conditions.

"Permanent supportive housing has repeatedly shown it can reduce the frequent need for behavioral health crisis services and emergency room visits, as well as criminal justice involvement," said Dr. Luke Bergmann, director of Behavioral Health Services at the County Health and Human Services Agency. "Tenants report an increased ability to focus on their recovery, reconnect with loved ones and are able to pursue educational and employment goals. I'm pleased that Trinity Place adds 18 more units to provide this level of care."

Residents will receive county-funded supportive services in addition to permanent housing. Wakeland received more than $2.7 million in loans through the county's Mental Health Services Act Special Needs Housing Program.

Some features for seniors include:

adaptable apartments with bathroom grab bars, large door handles and easy-to-open cabinets;

a dedicated curbside pick-up area next to the main lobby for service provider vans to transport tenants, as well as four van spaces and a separate pick-up area in the garage;

apartments with ADA features for residents with hearing and vision impairments; and

an exercise room to promote movement for able-bodied residents.

Trinity Place residents will also have access to services from four providers: People Assisting the Homeless, St. Paul's Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, Community Research Foundation's Senior IMPACT and Alpha Project Home Finder.

"Completing this property demonstrates Wakeland's commitment to provide affordable homes that help people who are struggling during the current housing crisis," said Ken Sauder, Wakeland's president and CEO. "Trinity Place is unique in that it not only gives these seniors a safe place to live, but also offers wraparound services designed to help them live stable, independent lives."