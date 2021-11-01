Trick-or-treating descends on San Diego Halloween night

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Halloween was back in full swing in Sunday night in America's Finest City.

In North Park, Halloween was off to a spooky start. The Walkers had their home decked out in all things hocus pocus. They have done the decorations for twenty years, and this year was no different.

"It’s a little spooky," shared Luann Walker. She pointed to her Jack and Sally decor and stated, "Some kids they all know Nightmare before Christmas.”

That was the case for two friends, Jude and Winifred, who live in Rolando.

The five years old's said their favorite house was the 'Oogie Boogie' house. Winifred explained, "It’s the Nightmare Before Christmas one, it's got a little boogie in it. I never seen one before but this time I have.”

Trick-or-treaters like Jude put their favorite costumes on Sunday night, and said, “Trick or treat! Happy Halloween! Then we went to the doors!”

Doors like the one in Normal Heights that belong to the Dickerson family. They did their own spin on spooky, bringing in comedy with skeletons making s'mores and tombstones with punchlines written on the headstone.

“We got a little goofy, a little funny, but nothing too scary," shared Scott Dickerson. "Get the kids here. That’s what we care about.”

That is also what the Ruiz home in Barrio Logan values most. They gave away candy from their Calderon and saw dozens of faces, after having a quiet Halloween last year. The Ruiz family also paid respects to their loved ones. They had a different kind of display, one for "Day of the Dead" which honored those who have passed.