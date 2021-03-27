Trial ordered for man accused of fatally stabbing his mother in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) -- A man accused of killing his mother, who was stabbed dozens of times in Ocean Beach, was ordered Friday to stand trial on a murder charge.

Daniel Chase McKibben, 38, also faces special circumstance allegations of killing 59-year-old Heidi Green in the commission of torture and a robbery, meaning he could face the death penalty if prosecutors decide to pursue it, or life imprisonment without parole.

Green's body was found on May 1, 2019, inside a garbage can in the garage of a condominium on Niagara Avenue. The rental property was owned by Green, a Los Angeles County resident, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

Deputy District Attorney Kristie Nikoletich said Green sustained more than 45 stab wounds, mostly to her face and neck.

While allegedly armed with a knife, McKibben was shot by La Mesa police the day after Green's body was discovered, then taken into custody. He remains in custody without bail.

Text messages sent shortly before Green's death were read in court, in which McKibben expressed anger with his mother and feeling controlled by her.

Nikoletich said the killing was committed out of "revenge," related to unspecified issues stemming from his childhood.

"In his mind, he had an epiphany that his childhood wasn't that great and he texted her that, that he realized that `it was really messed up, what happened,' and we don't know what exactly what he was referring to, but he had those emotions," the prosecutor said.

She also alleged McKibben stole Green's jewelry, purse, wallet, credit cards, watch and other items, many of which were never recovered.

In addition to murder, McKibben is charged with resisting arrest with use of force, exhibiting a weapon to resist arrest, and possession for sale and transportation of fentanyl.