Tri-City Medical Center cyber attack impacting patient care

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — A cyber attack is still impacting patient care at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside.

Thursday, the hospital said it noticed suspicious activity on its computer network and immediately took systems offline.

The hospital has also temporarily halted elective procedures while it works to restore its systems fully.

"It's all paperwork now. It's nothing over the computer, so things are moving a little bit slower around here," said Charles Baker.

Baker was transferred to Tri-City Medical Center last month following a car accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Baker crashed his Jeep Cherokee while off-roading outside Ocotillo Wells.

10News first spoke with Baker ten days after it happened.

"I broke my collarbone in two places. I fractured five ribs on my right side, two on my left. I fractured three vertebrae," Baker said.

He said most of his injuries have healed.

"I'm more mobile and more confident in my movements now," Baker said.

But he still has to take 13 medications, including one for muscle spasms.

Baker said he was unable to receive his medication on time Thursday because the systems were down.

"The muscle spasms and the muscle tightness kind of got worse as it went an hour or two past the dose time of my medication," he said.

Friday, he said things were better.

"So far today, my medication time has been correct," Baker said.

Tri-City Medical Center said it's working with cyber security specialists and law enforcement to investigate the hack.

Tri-City Medical Center's full statement:

"On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Tri-City became aware of unauthorized activity on our computer network. We immediately took our systems offline to halt the activity and engaged the help of third-party cybersecurity specialists to help investigate the matter, work to restore our systems, and take steps to prevent something similar in the future.

Our top priority remains the health and wellness of our patients, and we continue to serve patients with emergency needs at this time. We have temporarily halted elective procedures while we work to restore our systems to full functionality. We are also coordinating with law enforcement.

We have been in contact with San Diego County, local first responder agencies and neighboring healthcare facilities to ensure the health of our patients and community.

We will share updates with our staff, patients and the community when new information becomes available through our investigation."

