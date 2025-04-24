Trevor Bauer denied default judgment over attorneys' fees snag

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A judge has denied former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's request for more than $300,000 in a default judgment against the San Diego woman who accused him of sexual assault because of questions over the amount of attorneys' fees sought.

Bauer's Los Angeles Superior Court complaint contends that Lindsey Hill went astray of their settlement agreement in their previous dueling litigation by falsely stating 22 times, mostly on the internet, that she received money from Bauer as part of the accord. Bauer contends that Hill is liable for $10,000 for each breach of the settlement agreement.

The former Cy Young Award winner also is asking for $68,940 in attorneys' fees and costs as part of the overall $307,480 proposed default judgment. Bauer is seeking a default judgment because Hill has not participated in the current case that he filed last Oct. 10.

However, during a hearing Wednesday, Judge Daniel M. Crowley said that in order to grant a default judgment, he needs more information on whether the individuals who worked on the case were all attorneys or if some were support staff. He also said the number of hours worked by each person was unclear.

Crowley set another hearing regarding the default judgment and related matters for July 7.

Bauer, 34, signed a three-year agreement with the Dodgers in 2021 and was released by the team in January 2023. He now plays for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan.

