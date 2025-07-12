Tree fire spreads to power lines in Logan Heights; outage reported

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — Firefighters knocked down a palm tree fire in the Logan Heights neighborhood Saturday that caused power lines to explode and prompted an outage.

The fire at South 30th Street and Ocean View Boulevard was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday. One household was evacuated, but there were no reported injuries or other structural damage, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fire officials said the cause of the blaze was under investigation, and San Diego Gas & Electric was called out. The SDG&E website showed an outage in Logan Heights, along with the Lincoln Park and Mountain View neighborhoods, affecting 50 customers.

"A tree has come into contact with our electric system and our crews are currently on scene making repairs," SDG&E stated.

Power was estimated to be restored by 8 p.m. Saturday, according to the website.