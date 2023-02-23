Tree falls into home of Del Mar couple

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) — A Del Mar couple is unhurt after a large Torrey Pine toppled over Wednesday morning, bursting through their roof and windows.

“Fortunately, that big branch didn’t come through the bedroom and punch us because it’s a big branch. It’s just sticking through like a spear," the homeowner, Jerry told ABC 10News.

The couple was awakened by what they described as a loud crashing sound. They saw their bed was covered in broken glass. At first, they thought burglars had thrown rocks through the window. But they soon realized the glass was from a broken light fixture that had fallen off the ceiling. When they went into their living room, they discovered the tree.

Once it was light, they reached out to a local arborist, who was able to rush a crew over to begin cutting up the tree. The crew will work to remove the tree and cover the holes in the roof and windows in advance of the next round of rain.