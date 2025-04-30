Tree falls in La Jolla neighborhood, causes power outage in Mission Bay and Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A tree fell in a La Jolla neighborhood, damaged electrical equipment, blocked a street, and left dozens of people in nearby areas without power early Wednesday morning.

According to San Diego Gas & Electric, the incident happened just before 5 a.m. in the 6100 block of Calle Veracruz.

Per the utility’s Outage Map, 63 customers in Mission Bay and Pacific Beach were without service.

SDGE stated, “A tree has come into contact with our electric system and our crews are currently on scene making repairs.”

The utility expected power to be restored by 12 p.m.