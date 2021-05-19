Tree crashes down onto Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A Lemon Grove resident escaped serious injury after a large tree crashed down onto his home late Tuesday night.

David Gallagher said he was watching TV in his living room just before 11:30 p.m. when the tree fell on his house in the 8300 block of Golden Avenue.

Gallagher told the 10News Breaking News Tracker that he initially had no idea what happened, saying, “Well, it was like an explosion. Suddenly, you’re sitting there relaxing, watching whatever I was watching … and suddenly, just ‘kaboom,’ like a bomb hit. You don’t know if it’s your house, you don’t know if the whole neighborhood has been hit, you know?”

After the crash, Gallagher said he tried to go outside to see what happened, but neighbors told him to go back inside. He then discovered his bedroom and bathroom collapsed under the tree, and it also crushed his car.

With the damage to his house, ABC 10News learned Gallagher would be staying with friends and family for the time being.