Traveling to Maui strongly discouraged due to wildfires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A travel alert has been issued strongly discouraging all non-essential flights to Maui due to several large wildfires.

Hawaii officials said the wildfires -- caused by dry conditions and strong winds from Hurricane Dora -- are spreading rapidly, burning hundreds of acres in the counties of Hawaii and Maui.

At least six people have died.

As of Wednesday morning, the Hawaii Department of Transportation said around 1,800 people had to shelter in place overnight at the Kahului Airport on Maui due to road closures.

Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines have issued travel advisories.

One non-stop flight from San Diego to Maui was delayed by a couple of hours Wednesday at the San Diego International Airport.

"It was pretty scary because the winds are whipping like I've never seen it before," said Denise Dudoit-Meyer.

Dudoit-Meyer is from Hawaii but lives in San Diego.

She recently returned from visiting family in Oahu, where they're also seeing the impact of the wildfires.

"The winds that were already fueling the fires that we were watching at home [are] taking off roofs and causing fires on Oahu, so it impacts all of us," she said.

Hawaii DOT said all airlines are sending additional support to help get people off the island.

Dudoit-Meyer's cousin, who lives in Maui, also had to leave.

"The one in Lahaina has already evacuated. He was able to get out last night," she said.

Right now, Dudoit-Meyer says everyone she knows is safe.

She added while it's heartbreaking to see precious land, homes, and buildings destroyed, Hawaiians are resilient and will get through this together.

"We tend to 'mālama' each other... we take care of each other, so I don't see them being down long. People are pretty resilient and they tend to really help each other," Dudoit-Meyer said.

Airlines are offering passengers refunds or allowing them to reschedule their trips without paying a fee.